Two fronts coming this week, but only one brings rain chances

There may not have been a ton of good coming out of last week’s ice storm, but the silver lining on the icy cloud is that the precipitation has added up. We’re not only running a near quarter-inch rainfall deficit for the year and we’re likely going to be running a year-to-date surplus after a storm system moves through Tuesday and Wednesday! The mid-week rain is the first of what’ll be two fronts pushing through this week meaning our temperatures are going to again dip below average after the second front moves through. Temperatures will be above average today! We’re starting out in the 50s with cloudy skies overhead. We may not see a ton of sunshine today, but gusty south winds as high as 35 MPH will pull heat into the atmosphere and we’ll warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Outside of the overcast skies, today’s only other issue would be some fog near and east of I-35.

Today’s gusty south winds will pull enough moisture into the atmosphere for a cold front to bring us high rain chances. Tuesday’s weather features morning lows near about 60° with late-day highs reaching the mid-60s. We won’t see really any sunshine Tuesday and we’ll have scattered light showers rolling through for most of the day. Tuesday’s front won’t actually enter into our area until the afternoon, hence the reason why we’ll see scattered light showers ahead of it, but it’ll bring us a near 80% rain chance late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some scattered storms are expected with tomorrow’s front and there could be a stray strong storm or two near and east of I-35 with gusty winds and hail. Rain from Tuesday’s front should come to a close by midnight as the front exits the area (barely) to the east, but a disturbance that’ll move in behind the front during the overnight hours brings us another chance for rain Wednesday.

Wednesday’s morning temperatures start out chilly in the low-to-mid 40s with about a 60% chance of scattered and locally heavy morning rain. Wednesday’s storm system will pull away from the area during the afternoon and that’ll allow some of us to see sunshine and warm up. Generally Wednesday’s highs will only peak in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain chances Wednesday near 60% will hang around for much of the day although we’ll dry out from west-to-east late in the afternoon. Between Tuesday and Wednesday’s rain, rainfall totals could be as little as around a tenth-inch along and west of Highway 281, but as much as 1″ to 2″ along and east of I-35! Despite returning sunshine boosting temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s, another cold front swings through late Thursday and will drop our temperatures below average for a few days. Highs Friday and Saturday will warm only into the low-to-mid 50s despite full sunshine with morning lows dropping into the low-to-mid 30s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Despite a seasonably cool and dry upcoming weekend, our next storm system starts to arrive late Sunday and into early next week. We still have some time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, but it looks like a good soaking rain could be on the way with widespread rainfall totals around a half-inch expected.

