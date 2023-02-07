City of Marlin declares local state of disaster; hopes to receive government funding

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin declared a local state of disaster Monday evening, hoping to receive funding to recover from last week’s winter storm.

City officials tell KWTX the declaration was sent to the Governor’s Office, and they are waiting to get approved for assistance in recovering from the winter storm.

In the declaration from Mayor Carolyn Lofton, she stated that Marlin residents “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury or loss property” caused by the winter weather starting on Jan. 29.

Marlin residents experienced widespread power outages, and several trees snapped, leaving debris scattered across the city.

Marlin ISD also had to throw away refrigerated food and milk after the campuses lost power for around five days.

The declaration also states the activation of Marlin’s emergency management plan.

Now, city officials tell KWTX they are hoping to receive funding to be able to fully recover from the storm.

They are asking residents to fill out this link if they had any damages from the storm.

