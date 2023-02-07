City of Marlin urging residents to declare ice storm damage so county can be designated a disaster area, receive state funding

Marlin declares state of disaster after winter storm
Marlin declares state of disaster after winter storm(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin declared a local state of disaster Monday evening, hoping to receive funding to recover from last week’s winter storm, but on Friday, Feb. 10, learned new regulations require at least $500,000 in structural damage within a county before the area can be declared a disaster.

In the declaration sent by Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, Lofton claimed Marlin residents “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury or loss property” caused by the winter weather starting on Jan. 29.

Marlin residents experienced widespread power outages, and several trees snapped, leaving debris scattered across the city. Marlin ISD also had to throw away refrigerated food and milk after the campuses lost power for around five days.

The City of Marlin is now asking its residents, as well as those who reside in Falls County, to declare any damages from the storm by clicking here.

“If our county reaches this threshold, we receive our designation, which entitles those affected to resources through FEMA and TDEM offices,” the City wrote in an update shared on its Facebook page, “Structural damages include damage to homes, vehicles, fallen tree and broken limbs removal costs, separate garages and storage, etc.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday...
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
Killeen dog rescued after being set on fire and thrown in dumpster, continues road to recovery
Dog from Killeen continues to recover after being set on fire, thrown in dumpster
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Dog from Killeen recovering in Dallas area after being found burned and starved in a suitcase
Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast 2