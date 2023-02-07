City of Marlin urging residents to declare ice storm damage so county can be designated a disaster area, receive state funding

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin declared a local state of disaster Monday evening, hoping to receive funding to recover from last week’s winter storm, but on Friday, Feb. 10, learned new regulations require at least $500,000 in structural damage within a county before the area can be declared a disaster.

In the declaration sent by Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, Lofton claimed Marlin residents “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury or loss property” caused by the winter weather starting on Jan. 29.

Marlin residents experienced widespread power outages, and several trees snapped, leaving debris scattered across the city. Marlin ISD also had to throw away refrigerated food and milk after the campuses lost power for around five days.

The City of Marlin is now asking its residents, as well as those who reside in Falls County, to declare any damages from the storm by clicking here.

“If our county reaches this threshold, we receive our designation, which entitles those affected to resources through FEMA and TDEM offices,” the City wrote in an update shared on its Facebook page, “Structural damages include damage to homes, vehicles, fallen tree and broken limbs removal costs, separate garages and storage, etc.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.