Connally, Robinson celebrate athletes who signed with colleges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas athletes actually signed with colleges on national signing day last Wednesday, but the weather prevented ceremonies from taking place.

Connally High School and Robinson High School held celebrations for student athletes on Monday morning.

At Robinson, Dante Drake signed with University of Wyoming football, Kalika Gross signed with Texas A&M International basketball, and Aubrey Paris signed with Kilgore College softball.

At Connally, Jelani McDonald signed with The University of Texas football, Siemon Childress signed with Hardin-Simmons University track and field, Kaiden Turner signed with Stephen F. Austin football, Karmelo Barnes signed with Minot State University in North Dakota track and field and Jamarie Wiggins signed with Sam Houston State University football.

