Don’t leave home without your umbrella!

If you spent any time outside at all yesterday, you probably noticed the strong gusty winds coming from the south. While those winds were particularly strong, gusting as high as 45 MPH, that’s a good thing because it pulled humidity into the atmosphere and paves the way for high rainfall chances! Today’s cold front is going to SLOWLY move through and that’ll keep rain chances around all day long. Through lunchtime, we’re expecting widely scattered but light rain showers as the front approaches. When the front approaches I-35, likely close to the evening rush, that’s when we could start to see heavier downpours and even a few thunderstorms. Morning and midday rain chances are near 40% while afternoon rain chances climb to between 70% and 80%. Today’s highest rain chances and totals will be along and east of I-35. As far as temperatures go, we’re starting out in the low-to-mid 60s and will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. If you live west of I-35, and especially along and west of Highway 281, today’s front will drop temperatures during the day. In fact, temperatures around 5 PM could range from the upper 40s along and west of Highway 281 to as warm as the low-to-mid 70s in the Brazos Valley.

The higher rain chances late in the afternoon stick around past sunset too. Today’s front will be the primary driver of the rain, so heavy rain will eventually be mostly confined east of I-35 as we approach midnight. There still could be stray showers elsewhere behind the front, but the heaviest rain should push east and exit by 1 AM. Another round of rain moves in behind the front and could be fairly widespread and locally heavy too. We’re expecting a near 90% chance of rain by sunrise tomorrow and that’ll be joined by temperatures in the mid-40s. The cold morning rain will gradually end from west-to-east during the day. In fact, many spots will start to dry out by lunch time with the entire area drying out by 3 PM. Some spots, mainly west of I-35, could even see the return of sunshine Wednesday afternoon too! Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s with Wednesday’s morning rain moving through.

Full sunshine returns Thursday and that’ll boost highs into the mid-to-upper 60s, but yet another front arrives late in the afternoon. The high rain chances today and tomorrow will zap all of the moisture out of the atmosphere so Thursday’s front comes through dry, but it’ll come through cold! High temperatures Friday, with gusty north winds as high as 30 MPH, will only warm to about 50°. We’ll see sub-freezing temperatures Saturday morning, but a gradual warmup will commence this weekend as we reach the mid-50s Saturday and then settle close to 60° Sunday. Another big storm system rolls through early next week but we’re still not sure if the system brings us the highest rain chances Monday, Tuesday, or both days! Severe weather seems unlikely with next week’s storm system, but locally heavy rain could bring us another 1″ to 2″ of rain.

