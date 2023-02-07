Ex-City of Waco employee sentenced to 37 years in prison in sexual assault of child relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former city of Waco street department employee who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old family member almost seven years ago was sentenced to 37 years in prison and fined $10,000 Tuesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about four hours before convicting Damien Tyrone Adkison on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one of two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Jurors acquitted Adkison on a second count of indecency with a child, which alleged sexual contact in a different manner from the one on which the jury found Adkison guilty.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated about two hours before determining punishment for Adkison, who faced from five to 99 years or life in prison on the aggravated count. Jurors recommended five years in prison on the indecency count, which carried a maximum 20-year term and will run concurrently with the 37-year term.

Adkison, 35, must earn credit for serving at least half of the 37-year sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Adkison’s family member, who is now 18 and about to graduate from high school, testified Monday that Adkison sexually assaulted her in 2016 while her younger sister slept in another bed in the same room at a home on Spring Street.

Adkison, who did not testify in either phase of the trial, denied the charges, while his attorney, Darren Obenoskey, told jurors that the girl fabricated the allegations, which she later recanted to Adkison’s sister, because she was a troubled adolescent unhappy with her living arrangements.

In defense testimony Tuesday, Amber Toliver, Adkison’s wife, said she and Adkison have eight kids between them, describing him as a caring, loving father.

She told jurors that on the night of the sexual assault, she and Adkison had friends over to watch an NBA basketball game and to play dominoes. She said after their friends left, she and Adkison stayed up all night and did not go to bed.

Prosecutor Will Hix noted during cross-examination that Toliver told a Child Protective Services investigator that she and Adkison slept from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. that morning. Toliver said she did not remember telling the investigator that, reiterating that they stayed up all night and that Adkison did not assault the girl.

“It’s kind of important to the story that you didn’t sleep because you are providing him right now with his alibi,” Hix said. “So, it’s kind of important that you tell the truth.”

In jury summations Tuesday, prosecutor Tara Avants reminded jurors that the girl wrote a note the a school counselor the morning after the assault and underwent a medical exam that revealed tearing, abrasions and other evidence of sexual assault. She also said CPS investigators determined there was “reason to believe” that a sexual assault occurred.

Avants told jurors that Adkison’s manipulation of the victim and “sexual deviancy” show he is beyond hope for rehabilitation.

“She will carry this with her the rest of her life,” Avants said. “She will heal and she will grow, she is about to graduate from high school, but this will always be a part of her.”

Obenoskey told the jury that Adkison is not a predatory pedophile preying on children in public places.

“He’s just a working father who committed a significant wrong,”Obenoskey said. “We disagree with your verdict. We are disappointed, but we accept it.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the jury’s verdict sends a message to the community.

“We want to thank the jury for sending a message to our community that those who do harm will be held accountable,” Tetens said. “We also want to thank all of those who assisted in prosecuting this case, but especially the victim who had the courage to testify.”

Obenoskey declined comment after the trial.

