Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21,
Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department.

Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Officers found Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020 to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield pronounced Hampton deceased at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

At the time of the murder, authorities were asking for help from the community in identifying the person of interest who has access to a white Volvo S60.

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder...
Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.(Killeen Police Dept.)

An autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach

Latest News

Booking photo of state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown. Schwertner was Schwertner...
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Marlin ISD returns to school after winter storm
Marlin ISD welcomes students back after winter storm
Marlin ISD students return after winter storm
Marlin ISD students return to school after winter storm shutters school for five days
The ambulance’s GPS system wasn’t working and it took a while for officials to find it.
Texas man steals ambulance, leads police on chase