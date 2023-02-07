Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department.

Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Officers found Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020 to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield pronounced Hampton deceased at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

At the time of the murder, authorities were asking for help from the community in identifying the person of interest who has access to a white Volvo S60.

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital. (Killeen Police Dept.)

An autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.