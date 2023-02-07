Marlin ISD students return to school after winter storm shutters school for five days

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD welcomed students back to school Tuesday after campuses lost power for about five days during and after the winter storm.

“Marlin ISD has been out of school due to, not only the winter storm damage, but also to down power lines,” Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson said.

Staff returned to school Monday to assess damages and quality of the school. Henson said they found broken tree limbs scattered around Marlin High School as well as huge patches of mud from utility crews to the left of the middle school. They also found the middle school’s awning was damaged from large trucks passing underneath.

“Before we have students return to what we want to have as a safe learning environment, we have to come in and truly assess the needs of our campus, but more importantly, of our community,” he said.

Henson said, since the schools were without power for so long, the milk spoiled and left the refrigerated food in questionable conditions, so they received a food delivery today.

As for the school day, he said, first and foremost, teachers and administration will prioritize students’ mental and emotional health after overcoming struggles and challenges that came with the winter storm.

“I had a chance to meet with all the faculty and staff and we preached one message...Let’s take care of the needs of our students,” he said. “Before trying to jump right back into normalcy, let’s have a conversation. Our community was hit hard over the past week, and we are going to get back to the ABC’s, the math and the science, but, before we get back to academics, I want to make sure that every child is taken care of.”

He said the winter storm will not knock Marlin ISD down from the progress they have made with learning and academic advancements.

“We’ve had a phenomenal past two years,” he said. “Our academic gains have made state and national news and attention. In order to maintain that level of progress, we have to first take care of every student’s needs socially, emotionally, and then begin to address academics.”

Henson hopes that with the bond passed in the November 2022 elections to renovate and improve Marlin ISD schools will prepare the school for future storms.

“We look forward to in the future, having facilities that can withstand any storm, any damage,” he said. “So, whenever the storm is over with, learning can continue and resume. We are very hopeful for the future knowing that Marlin ISD is a great place to learn, to be safe and to ultimately get a world class education.”

Henson said teachers and administration are working on lesson plans and modifications to get the students on track.

Nearby communities also struggled with power outages but were able to return to class as late as Monday.

Many residents lost power during and after the storm, including about 3,000 of 3,300 customers in Marlin, according to the Mayor. Residents said they saw Oncor crews working tirelessly to restore power. Monday, residents reported power issues such as lights flickering and power going out multiple times an hour, but, according to Oncor’s outage map, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Marlin customers have power.

However, the journey to completely recover from the storm may continue for a while. The Mayor of Marlin declared a state of disaster for the city Monday night, possibly allowing the city to ask for federal help to recover.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.