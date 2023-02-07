One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded.

Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive.

Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.

There is no suspect in custody but it is believed the shooting was accidental, report authorities.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously

