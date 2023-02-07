Texas high school football coach selected to be a guest enforcer at a wrestling event

HOT WrestleBowl 2(HOT WrestleBowl 2)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Axtell head football coach Craig Horn will be a special guest enforcer for the 6-man tag match at WrestleBowl 2 in Axtell on February 19.

Heart of Texas Wrestling shared this news on Facebook. The organization wrote that “his job will be to make sure things don’t get too out of hand during the match.”

Axtell ISD superintendent Dr. J.R. Proctor will be the special guest announcer.

WrestleBowl 2 tickets are on sale now at www.hotprowrestling.com. The event will be held at Axtell ISD’s old gymnasium.

Proceeds from WrestleBowl 2 will benefit the Ricky Roberts Memorial Scholarship and the Henry Witt, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

