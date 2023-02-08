After moving to hotel during ice storm, Temple family returns to burned home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to their home destroyed by a fire.

Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.

“If the fire would’ve broken out while we were here, I just can’t imagine,” his mother Ida Braxton said.

From the charred front door to the cars that are now just frames in the driveway, almost everything is burned now.

“I had lots of little antiques, things and I lost all my memories on the wall, pictures, things like that,” Braxton said. “Those things can be replaced.”

The fire started early Saturday morning around 5:01 a.m. The night before the family checked into a hotel because their power had been out for three days.

“I came around the corner and I saw a lot of fire trucks,” Lemons said. “I thought ‘what’s going on here?’ As I got closer I was like ‘oh no that’s my mother’s house.”

That’s when he went back to the hotel to deliver the news to his mother.

“Victor – he’s a jokester,” Braxton said. “So, I thought he was joking at first. He said ‘mama your house is gone.’”

The memories may be gone now, but Lemons said he is thankful that he came in town and encouraged his family to relocate.

“Right now I could be planning three funerals, but thank God we got out of the house,” Lemons said.

The Temple Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Right now the family is living out of a hotel in town while they figure out their insurance claims and demolishing what’s left of the home. To help fund their hotel fees and meals, visit the family’s GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.