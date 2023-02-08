Baylor WBB falls to No. 16 Oklahoma in overtime

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to sixteenth ranked Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night.

Baylor led by 12 with 5:19 left in the game, and then Oklahoma took over tying it up at the end of regulation.

The Sooners were too much for the Bears in overtime, spoiling what was a great shooting night especially in the first half.

Oklahoma won 98-92. Baylor will face Oklahoma State on the road on Saturday.

