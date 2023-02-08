Big temperature swing to end out the workweek!

The morning rain that we had across Central Texas is shifting out of our area to the east. Behind this system we had sunshine quickly filter in this afternoon. We will stay clear and cool this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. We will see a rapid rebound in the temperatures on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. That warmup is short lived, because yet another cold front is set to arrive Thursday evening. That front won’t bring us any rain, but it will bring us some windy and chilly weather for Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to make it to 50° with gusty north winds around 30mph.

The upcoming weekend is set to be a seasonably cool one with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s but highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s both on Saturday and Sunday. Gusty south winds return Sunday and Monday ahead of our next storm system which moves through Monday and Tuesday. While we’ll still need to keep an close eye on the potential for some stronger storms, the storm system early next week just seems to be a decent rainmaker for us as between a half-inch and two inches of rain may be on the way. Next week’s storm system drops rain and technically sends a cold front our way, but we’re expecting temperatures to warm back up close to 70° Wednesday. Another front moving through late next week likely sends temperatures back into the 50s for highs with lows nearing freezing again too.

