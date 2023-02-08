Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The body of missing deputy constable in Eagle Pass was found Tuesday in Maverick County, according to the Eagle Pass Police.

Evelyn Guardado, 24, was reported missing to authorities on Feb. 1, after she left work at the Eagle Pass Detention Center on Jan. 31.

Her car was later found at an apartment complex, according to KENS5 in San Antonio.

“First of all, I want to give our sincere condolences to the family. It is a tragedy for them as it is for us to have a girl as young as Evelyn missing,” said Police Chief Federico Garza.

“We found a body, which we are still at the point of identifying and knowing what happened to it, but we are more or less, almost sure, that it is Evelyn’s body.”

Evelyn Guardado

Guardado’s body was found at 9:36 a.m. Feb. 7 near the border of a ranch in Quemado, Texas near trees and unclothed.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said the body showed signs of trauma and visible wounds.

Jesus Vasquez, 32, was arrested in Medina County and has been charged with first-degree murder and jailed without bond. According to police, there is no word on what kind of relationship the two had.

According to several media reports in South Texas, Vasquez was allegedly found to be in possession of Guardado’s car. Vasquez is reportedly a coworker of Guardado.

The Texas Rangers office has collected evidence to build a case and the body has been transported to Laredo for an autopsy, reports the News Gram in Eagle Pass.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.