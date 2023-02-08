Businesses go red and gold for East Texas grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes
By Willie Downs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse is decked out in red and gold, supporting Patrick Mahomes just days ahead of the big game.

“We love Patrick so we’re - the fact that everyone is representing him here in Whitehouse, and just making it known that this is where he’s from, this is his roots, and we’re very proud of how far he’s gotten,” says Ariana Avila with Whitehouse Family Dentistry.

With the championship game only days away, the city of Whitehouse is uniting in support for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes.

Several local businesses painted their windows in red and gold, put up signs and hung flags to show their love and support of Mahomes and his team.

Businesses show support for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Avila says to see the community show support for Mahomes gives her chills of excitement.

“Everyone is just excited and happy and impatient; they’re just so ready to see him win and even if they don’t see him win, we are still really proud of him because he’s gotten so far so many times, says Avila. “Regardless, we’re always going to have Patrick’s back.”

This will be Mahomes’ third Super Bowl, with one ring already on his finger.

Chris Cleckler, owner of First Class Design, says everyone is very excited to see Mahomes going to the big game again.

“Everyone is as excited today as they were the first time that he went to the Super Bowl, and everyone is excited to wear our shirts and to represent the Chiefs and Patrick,” says Cleckler.

She says they are wishing Mahomes luck, and the city of Whitehouse is rooting for him.

“We support Patrick in all he’s done in his career of high school and college and professionally with the Chiefs, and we just want to support him and know that he is supported from his hometown,” says Cleckler.

This coming Friday, the mayor of Whitehouse will proclaim Sunday, February 12 as Patrick Mahomes Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

Latest News

NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
NFL Network removes Cowboys legend Michael Irvin from Super Bowl coverage after complaint
Spring Loop was blocked while College Station Police conducted an investigation.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting during warrant service
graphic
Houston Zoo discovers hole cut in mesh of brown pelican habitat
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
Colgate-Palmolive recalls 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso