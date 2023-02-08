Classroom Champions: Vanguard College Prep’s Aldo Ibarra

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Vanguard College Preparatory School’s Aldo Ibarra.

Ibarra has a 4.62 GPA and is an all-district performer in basketball, cross country, and a state champion in tennis. At school, he is involved in more than several organizations such as Mu Alpha Theta honor society and student council. He also plays the piano and he is close to earning his Eagle Scout.

He comes from a high-achieving family. His older brothers both excelled in academics, but Aldo wants to blaze his own trail.

“I’ve always been like the third brother,” said Ibarra. “Eloy, Udi, and then me, and so people always are just like ‘Oh, the Ibarras.’ So my goal is really just to try and make a name for myself.”

He’s doing just that. Ibarra has officially accepted a full-ride scholarship to the University of Notre Dame through the QuestBridge Program, where he will study engineering.

Congratulations, Aldo Ibarra! You are a Classroom Champion!

