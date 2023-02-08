College Station police: Officer-involved shooting occurred while serving warrant

Spring Loop is blocked while College Station Police conduct an investigation.
Spring Loop is blocked while College Station Police conduct an investigation.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say an officer-involved shooting happened while serving a search warrant Wednesday morning.

You may want to find an alternate route if your morning commute takes you along Spring Loop. College Station police say the road is blocked as officers conduct an investigation in the 900 block of Spring Loop.

According to a post on Twitter, officers will be on scene for a while Wednesday. Police did not say who was shot or what, if any, injuries there are.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public, and they expect to release more information later.

