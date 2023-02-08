Kaya, Texas service dog who inspired PAWS Act, back home after cancer diagnosis

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog from Texas, took her final flight home to Dallas after she was diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer.

Southwest Airlines shared a video on its social media platforms showing Kaya being carried onboard her final flight by her handler, Cole Lyle.

“We were honored to fly our loyal friend and hero, Kaya, home to rest after a lifetime of hard work,” Southwest wrote, “We are so grateful to be a part of her legacy, and we thank her and owner Cole for their many years of service.”

Kaya was trained to be a service dog to help veterans improve their mental health. She was also the inspiration for the PAWS Act, which created and funded a program to provide canine training for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to Southwest, Kaya was a valued passenger who traveled more than 250 times on its planes with her handler as they worked to establish the PAWS Act.

“When I got out of the military, I was 22 years old, and I tried to utilize the VA system,” Lyle said in an interview with radio station KFDI. “I took pills, and even went to counseling, but my symptoms seemed to stagnate or get worse ... I was also experiencing a divorce.”

”When Kaya came into my life, I felt responsible for her care. The responsibility of taking care of Kaya helped me regain a sense of purpose, which is something pills could not do for me.”

