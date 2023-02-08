Killeen I.S.D Superintendent gets contract extended

Killeen I.S.D Superintendent gets contract extended to 2027.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees have voted to extend superintendent Dr John Craft’s contract to 2027.

Dr. Craft was hired as the Deputy Superintendent of Killeen I.S.D in 2012.

He studied and completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas in Denton.

Dr. Craft then went on to pursue his doctorate in Education Administration from Tarleton State University.

A Killeen District spokesperson told KWTX Dr. Craft has been committed to providing safe learning environments and educational services, to meet the individual needs of all students.

The district adds, the Temple native has also overseen innovative course offerings, to ensure students are future-ready.

