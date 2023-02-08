Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said a northbound pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck, lost control, crossed over into southbound lanes and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blank for serious injuries. Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the trooper was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and will be recovering at home for several days.

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.(WILX)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

Latest News

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, at a news conference last month. The lawmaker has...
After botched response to Uvalde massacre, Texas senator wants better mass shooting training for public safety entities
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong way Monday afternoon along Highway...
Report: Police chase reached 135 mph; suspect drove on wrong side of S.C. highway
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion