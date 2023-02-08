Morning rain, some afternoon sunshine, then wild temperature swings!

Yesterday’s showers and storms may have been a nuisance during the afternoon drive, but the rainfall totals were quite impressive! Although many locations received less than a quarter-inch of rain, the I-35 corridor experienced between a half-inch and nearly two inches of rain. Not only do we have more rain on the way this morning, but we also have another storm system moving in early next week that’ll bring us another inch or so of rain too! Today’s forecast is about the polar opposite of yesterday’s. Instead of starting out with morning drizzle and closing the day with afternoon storms, we’re kicking off the day with numerous showers and storms and will close the day with returning sunshine. Showers and storms near Highway 281 and I-45 overnight will remain in place for a few more hours and rain from the south will fill in the radar across the rest of the area by sunrise this morning. Rain remains fairly widespread through mid-morning, but we’ll start to see the rain clear from west-to-east after that. By lunch time, most of the rain will be east of I-35. By 2 PM, we’re expecting all of the rain to come to a close. Temperatures will remain chilly for most of the day for some of us. Through lunchtime, we’ll all stay in the 40s and low 50s, but returning sunshine along and especially west of I-35 this afternoon will boost the western half of our area into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. If you leave near I-45, expect highs stuck in the low 50s.

We’ll shake all of the clouds early this evening allowing overnight lows to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s by daybreak Thursday. Full sunshine Thursday boosts temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s but it won’t last long. Another cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon and evening and will drop temperatures back into the mid-30s by Friday morning. Friday will likely be a cold, windy, and sunny day with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to gusty north winds as high as 40 MPH. While unlikely, there’s a chance that we may see widespread clouds and maybe even some scattered light rain Friday. The chances of that happening are only near 10%, but if that possibility becomes a likelihood, then Friday’s temperatures are likely too warm and we’ll stay stuck in the 40s and maybe even the 30s all day long.

The upcoming weekend is set to be a seasonably cool one with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s but highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s both on Saturday and Sunday. Gusty south winds return Sunday and Monday ahead of our next storm system which moves through Monday and Tuesday. While we’ll still need to keep an close eye on the potential for some stronger storms, the storm system early next week just seems to be a decent rainmaker for us as between a half-inch and two inches of rain may be on the way. Next week’s storm system drops rain and technically sends a cold front our way, but we’re expecting temperatures to warm back up close to 70° Wednesday. Another front moving through late next week likely sends temperatures back into the 50s for highs with lows nearing freezing again too.

