NFL Network removes Cowboys legend Michael Irvin from Super Bowl coverage after complaint

(KWTX) - The NFL Network has removed Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the remainder of its Super Bowl week coverage after a woman filed a complaint against Irvin alleging an “inappropriate encounter.”

The incident allegedly happened Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, near the site of the Super Bowl.

The woman’s identity was not released due to privacy concerns.

Irvin told the Dallas Morning News the interaction with the woman was brief, public and largely non-physical.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the news outlet. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. That’s all I know.”

