Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital

The hospital workers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff...
TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff with the situation prior to police officers arriving.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.

Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m.

TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff with the situation prior to police officers arriving.

The hospital workers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The suspect was taken to St. Joseph in Bryan for other health issues.

An arrest warrant for assault charges has been issued, said police.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed...
Axtell man accused of shooting wife after woman refused to answer questions over alleged affair
U.S. offers $5 million reward for MS-13 gang leader "Porky"
U.S. offers $5 million reward for MS-13 gang leader “Porky”
fastcast sunset lake
Jillian's Thursday Fastcast
“This is not only life-changing for me, but also my family,” said McMinn, a Texas native who...
H-E-B celebrates milestone of 40 mortgage-free homes gifted to severely injured Texas military Veterans
14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood
Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl