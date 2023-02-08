Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store

Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky arrested a woman after witnesses reported her hitting a 2-year-old child multiple times in a grocery store.

Elizabethtown police charged Danielle K. Bryant with criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or younger for a Monday night incident.

According to WAVE, officers received a call regarding a report of a woman who hit a juvenile inside a Kroger store.

Police said they obtained video surveillance showing Bryant at the checkout line, where the 2-year-old had fallen out of a shopping cart.

Authorities said the video showed Bryant pick up the child, who was crying, and hit her with her left hand.

The video also showed Bryant pulling the child’s hair, according to police.

Officers said a witness told police Bryant had told the child to “shut the f*** up” before hitting her. The witness also said they saw Bryant take the child to her car and put her into a car seat.

The child continued to cry during this, and the witness said they saw Bryant open the car door and strike the child with her hand.

The witness reportedly said Bryant hit the child three to five times.

Officers said they interviewed Bryant, and that she admitted to hitting the child because she was “overstimulated” by the child’s crying.

The officers said Bryant told them she put the 2-year-old in the car seat because the child bit her. She said she “lost it” and confessed to hitting the girl.

When they checked the child, officers said her face was red and swollen on the left side.

Police arrested Bryant early Tuesday morning and booked her in the Hardin County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead