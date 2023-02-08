Waco Fire Department respond to fire at elderly couple’s home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a morning house fire involving an elderly couple with one in a wheelchair.

Firefighters responded to the call around 7:40 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 3100 Block of Colonial Ave.

According to the Fire Captain Patrick Veselka, the house is not deemed a total loss as the fire was under control by crews at around 7:50 a.m.

The couple is getting assistance.

The fire is under investigation.

