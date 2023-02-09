10 Things To Do: February 11-12

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in central Texas with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information about the events in our community.

1. Steppin’ Through Time

2. Dad & Daughter Date Night 2023

3. Seniors Valentine’s GaLa (Ages 50 & Over)

4. Love Run 5K

5. Heart O’ Texas Speedway - Big Chill 250 Enduro

6. Sketch Artist Social Club

7. Jesse Washington Historical Marker Dedication

8. The People’s Law School

9. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

10. Noodleandlou Valentine Doll Class at Paper Crown

