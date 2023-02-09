10 Things To Do: February 11-12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in central Texas with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information about the events in our community.
2. Dad & Daughter Date Night 2023
3. Seniors Valentine’s GaLa (Ages 50 & Over)
4. Love Run 5K
5. Heart O’ Texas Speedway - Big Chill 250 Enduro
7. Jesse Washington Historical Marker Dedication
9. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame
10. Noodleandlou Valentine Doll Class at Paper Crown
