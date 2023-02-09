Axtell man accused of shooting wife after woman refused to answer questions over alleged affair

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he shot his wife in the leg while she was in bed.

Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed under $1 million bond after sheriff’s deputies say he shot his wife Monday night during an argument over her alleged infidelity.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hebert accused his wife of having an affair. They decided to talk about it, but when Hebert asked questions about the alleged affair, his wife “refused to answer his questions,” the affidavit states.

The couple went to bed. However, Hebert got up and said he was going to smoke a cigarette, according to arrest records.

“Rainer stood at the end of the bed and pointed a firearm toward (his wife) asking her questions about the affair and told (her) if she didn’t answer his questions she was going to get shot,” according to the arrest affidavit.

“When (his wife) answered the question, Rainer discharged his weapon, striking Julie in the upper left thigh causing serious bodily injury,” the affidavit states.

