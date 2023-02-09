CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments
Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an...
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay