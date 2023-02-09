Central Texas counselor weighs pros and cons of schools shifting to four-day school weeks

(KWTX) - The growing trend of a four-day school week is making its way into conversation in Central Texas.

Shortening the week is a hot topic across districts around the state, especially when considering teacher retention. But that schedule shift has some asking what this means for the students.

Licensed professional counselor Kristy Donaldson says the outcome for the child is based on their circumstance. Adding that there are concerns for those without a stable environment at home.

“Kids being left at home unsupervised which then we are seeing a 20% increase in some areas that have previously done this in the nation of juvenile issues that have come from that,” Donaldson explains.

The first school district to make this move in Central Texas was Academy ISD, saying in a statement that they would be shifting their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Shortly after the announcement, KWTX spoke with the superintendent who explained that they are committed to shrinking class sizes.

“That’s just better for education, and potentially this will help us do that,” says Billy Harlan, the superintendent at Academy ISD.

After hearing why Academy made this decision, we reached out other districts to see where they stand in the conversation. Killeen ISD said they have to consider Fort Hood and a significant amount of planning.

“Just throwing that on to them very quickly, we might not be able to supply some of our students with home care,” said Taina Maya with Killeen ISD.

And Jarrell ISD officials told us the potential move has been on their minds.

“The staff overwhelmingly was for the 4-day school week. When we sent it out to our community members, there was a lot more mixed reaction,” said Nick Spinetto with Jarrell ISD.

Reaction that counselors like Donaldson remind families to consider when deciding what’s best for their children.

“I think it really goes back to any child that is in a home where it’s stable, consistent, and balanced,” says Donaldson.

