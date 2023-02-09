Choo-Choo! All aboard the temperature rollercoaster

After a foggy and cold Thursday morning for Central Texas, sunshine and south/southwest winds allowed our temperatures to soar into the mid 60s to even low 70s this afternoon. But get ready to hop aboard the temperature rollercoaster as a cold front moves through this evening bringing back a huge change in our temperatures as we round out the work week.

The front will bring back strong north/northwest winds - Which will funnel in some much colder air for Friday. Some clouds will also return as the front moves through. We cannot rule out a stray shower or two - But most will see the front pass through our area without a single drop of rain. Waking up Friday temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s - But gusty winds will make things feel much colder out - Giving us wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s for Friday morning. Morning cloud cover will clear out some, but still look for a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Strong north winds gusting around 30 to 35 mph can be expected throughout the day. Highs to close out the work week look to be in the mid 40s to low 50s across Central Texas - But feeling colder than that due to those strong winds.

Super Bowl Weekend is looking cool but pleasant for Central Texas. Morning temperatures for the weekend will be around freezing. Afternoons will be cooler than normal and warm into the low to mid 50s for Saturday with northerly winds and upper 50s for Sunday with southerly winds. Lots of sunshine is expected on Saturday with increasing clouds expected for Sunday.

We continue on the weather rollercoaster for next week. We have two storm systems we’re watching - But only one system looks to bring rain and the other only cold air! The 1st system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. It’ll be a Pacific cold front and low pressure system moving in from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means the rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited too. Forecast models bring in 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain Monday into midday Tuesday.

A few scattered showers Monday afternoon will turn to widespread rain overnight into Tuesday morning as the cold front slides in. Rain looks to end from west to east throughout Tuesday morning and we could even see some sunshine returning for Valentine’s Day afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 60s on Monday - But soar to around 70° for Tuesday afternoon. Quiet and warm weather in store for the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s with strong west winds for Wednesday.

Another cold front is set to slide in on Thursday and will send our temperatures plunging back into the 50s for Thursday and stay that way into the following weekend. At the moment, this front looks to move through our area dry and only bring back some gusty northerly winds. Morning lows likely dip close to or below freezing late next week too!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.