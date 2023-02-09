Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs.
Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas
University High School Naje Drakes, Jordan Whitaker, Paul Monrial and Johnzay Fulbright Texas College Football
Killeen High School
Connor Beeman-FB
Jakobe Deloach-FB
De’Van’Te Johnson-FB
Aaron Barnwell-FB
Kevin Kopitski-FB
Kendall Gross-Softball
Harker Heights High School
Marcus Moultrie - Kilgore JC
Christopher Robinson - Kilgore JC
Evan Callazo - Southwestern
Ellison High School
Matthew Moore- UNT
Steve Albert - Tarleton
Zy’Aire King - Texas A&M Kingsville
Shoemaker High School
Lorynn Wolf - Wayland Baptist University (Softball)
Finley Hunting - UT Tyler (Cross Country)
Antonio Griffin - Pratt Community College (Track)
Trey Ford - Southern Arkansas University (Football)
Christian Barnwell - Tyler JC (Football)
Ta’Von Harris - Tyler JC (Football)
Darrion Burleson - Kilgore JC (Football)
Zavian Tibbs - Kilgore JC (Football)
Jequarrius McClendon Blinn JC (Football)
