Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs.

Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas

University High School Naje Drakes, Jordan Whitaker, Paul Monrial and Johnzay Fulbright Texas College Football

Killeen High School

Connor Beeman-FB

Jakobe Deloach-FB

De’Van’Te Johnson-FB

Aaron Barnwell-FB

Kevin Kopitski-FB

Kendall Gross-Softball

Harker Heights High School

Marcus Moultrie - Kilgore JC

Christopher Robinson - Kilgore JC

Evan Callazo - Southwestern

Ellison High School

Matthew Moore- UNT

Steve Albert - Tarleton

Zy’Aire King - Texas A&M Kingsville

Shoemaker High School

Lorynn Wolf - Wayland Baptist University (Softball)

Finley Hunting - UT Tyler (Cross Country)

Antonio Griffin - Pratt Community College (Track)

Trey Ford - Southern Arkansas University (Football)

Christian Barnwell - Tyler JC (Football)

Ta’Von Harris - Tyler JC (Football)

Darrion Burleson - Kilgore JC (Football)

Zavian Tibbs - Kilgore JC (Football)

Jequarrius McClendon Blinn JC (Football)

