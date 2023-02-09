Medicaid changes could cause issues for patients and non-profit health clinics

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patients and non-profit health clinics are bracing themselves for this coming April.

Due to the pandemic, Texas changed the policy to medicare coverage to accommodate folks.

Now, the expansion will end in April and some people will get dropped from the program.

“The fact that there’s a change in it is pretty alarming,” said professor Dawn Riess of Texas A&M University-Central Texa.

Riess said this could be a nightmare for uninsured people.

“The people in this insurance gap are the ones that do not get preventive care, do not go out and seek the treatment that they need because it’s going to be so expensive,” said Riess

She said people paying out of pocket could shy folks away from getting treatment, which could result in higher mortality rates.

One non-profit that’s trying to keep folks healthy is Waco Family Medicine.

“If you increase the amount of primary care, then you get better population health and more equitable outcomes,” said director Dr. Jackson Griggs

Griggs said in the city council meeting Tuesday that the non-profit serves more than 61,000 patients with over half of them being between the ages of 18 and 64.

He said this group of people is the majority of the workforce.

“The tendency is to think of healthcare, principally, as a service to take care of others who are sick. I’d also argue that there’s a lot of economic development by keeping the workforce healthy,” said Griggs.

However, the clinic is also prepared for the worst once April comes.

“We’ve seen aggressive inflation, supplies, equipment, and the public health emergency ending will create some new realities for us,” said Griggs.

“Whenever you don’t have the money, you can’t offer services. So that is a possibility. One of the things is that they’re going to need that support of people helping individuals get those resources so they can continue with their care,” said Riess.

Waco Family Medicine is in the works of building a new central campus to keep up with the high demand of healthcare.

