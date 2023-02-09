No. 14 Baylor MBB holds off Oklahoma

Baylor MBB
Baylor MBB(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Three Bears finished with double-digit points. Keyonte George led the scoring with 23, and Adam Flagler finished with 20. Langston Love ended up with 19 points.

Baylor improves to 7-4 in conference play. The Bears will play TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas
Signing Day
Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas
This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Vanguard College Preparatory...
Classroom Champions: Vanguard College Prep’s Aldo Ibarra
Lebron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Lebron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record