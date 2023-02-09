No. 14 Baylor MBB holds off Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Three Bears finished with double-digit points. Keyonte George led the scoring with 23, and Adam Flagler finished with 20. Langston Love ended up with 19 points.

Baylor improves to 7-4 in conference play. The Bears will play TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.

