No. 14 Baylor MBB holds off Oklahoma
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Three Bears finished with double-digit points. Keyonte George led the scoring with 23, and Adam Flagler finished with 20. Langston Love ended up with 19 points.
Baylor improves to 7-4 in conference play. The Bears will play TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.
