No more rain until next week, but temperatures are going all over the place!

The forecast for the next 72 hours is one that Six Flags can get behind. Instead of seeing consistent temperatures, we’re hopping right back on the temperature roller coaster and warm weather today will turn chilly tomorrow and into the weekend. Yesterday’s storm system is completely clear of our area. We’re seeing clear skies this morning, but the recent rains may allow for some fog to form near and especially east of I-35 through 9 AM. Outside of the morning fog, we’ll see sunny skies throughout the entire day today as high temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. Some low 70s are even possible too thanks to south and southwest winds pulling warmer and dry air in. Another cold front knocks on our door this afternoon and surges through the area this evening. We won’t see any rain with this front, but temperatures will drop again!

Tonight’s front clears the area by midnight, but cloud cover returning behind the front should keep tomorrow’s morning temperatures warmer than this morning. Instead of starting out in the mid-30s, we’re forecasting tomorrow’s morning temperatures to only dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, but we’ll see strong north winds, gusting as high as 35 MPH, helping to keep the refrigerator door open. Yes, there is a chance for a stray shower and it could be possible for some stray sleet pellets to fall, but sleet will be few and far between and won’t stick to anything. Friday’s rain chances are only near 10%. We’ll warm back up into the mid-to-upper 50s this weekend but morning lows will drop close to and below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning.

We have two storm systems we’re watching next week but only one storm system will bring rain and one will bring cold air! The first storm system arrives late Monday, Monday night, and early Tuesday from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means the rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited too. A few scattered showers Monday afternoon will turn to widespread rain overnight into Tuesday morning as the cold front slides in. The quicker arrival and departure of Tuesday’s storm system means that we’ll likely see returning sunshine Valentine’s Day afternoon along with late-day temperatures warming close to 70°! Gusty west winds will help boost those temperatures Tuesday, but strong north winds behind a cold front Thursday will send temperatures plunging from the 70s Wednesday into the 50s next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Morning lows likely dip close to or below freezing late next week too!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.