Potholes on Highway 6 following ice storms worsen, causing road issues for Central Texas drivers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s ice storms and this week’s rain have left roads that were already riddled with potholes across Central Texas even worse.

“The water can get in the road and refreeze, and it causes stress to the roadway,” Jake Smith, the public information officer for TXDOT, said. “And it can take form of a pothole.”

More potholes means uneven roadways, making drivers more susceptible to accidents like the one pictures below, posted by one Central Texas woman on Facebook.

She claims that her girlfriend’s car rolled over into a ditch “after hitting the huge potholes caused by the ice” on Highway 6, Loop 340. Luckily, she sustained minor injuries.

One Waco auto repair shop owner says he’s seen an uptick in repairs from those very pothole accidents in the last week.

“We’re getting a lot of suspension issues coming in,” Chad Trail, owner of Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair, told KWTX. “Some people may or may not realize they hit a pothole and that’s where it originated. You’re getting the suspension parts that are off line, out of balance and we’re having to realign, doing alignments on the cars.”

Trail said that one customer came in with pothole damage so bad that it bent his tire rim.

“You hit these deep potholes, you’re gonna bend the rim,” Trail said. “And then your wheel will never spin true again. So then we have to send those out to a special manufacturer where they will true up your rim.”

According to TXDOT, they’re actively working to remedy the roads.

“Right now we have a lane closure on state Highway 6, outside of 340, for just that: for repairing potholes as we’re seeing them,” Smith said.

In the meantime, TXDOT urges drivers to practice caution.

“Pay extra attention, eliminate distractions, give yourself, put yourself in the best position to see the roadway and pay attention to the roadway and see what’s in front of you,” Smith said.

TXDOT says they do not have an exact timeline of when their crews will be done fixing up the potholes in the area.

