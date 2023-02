TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities.

Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas.

Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

