Temple Police investigating armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening.

At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery.

The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered, fired a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied, and the suspects fired a second round before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one suffered any injuries during the armed robbery.

One suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and the other as wearing yellow sweatpants.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

