Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood
14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood.

Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood
14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood(Temple Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

“This is not only life-changing for me, but also my family,” said McMinn, a Texas native who...
H-E-B celebrates milestone of 40 mortgage-free homes gifted to severely injured Texas military Veterans
Wortham Volunteer Fire Department
Wortham Volunteer Fire Department receives $18k grant from Firehouse Subs
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: February 11-12
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies