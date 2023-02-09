U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary makes a stop in Waco for PACT Act hiring event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is visiting the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office Thursday for the PACT Act hiring event.

The PACT Act was passed in August of 2022. The new law expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and toxins during their military service.

The Waco VA told KWTX they started processing these claims in January 2023, and they are hiring people to help with a major influx of claims they are receiving.

“We are expecting a lot of claims to come in, and we need a lot of help,” Public Affairs Officer Tim Sheppard said.

Veterans One Stop, which serves Veterans in McLennan County, said they have already had tons of questions about the PACT Act from clients.

“We do have Veterans that are coming in just making a request about ‘do I qualify?’ Veterans One-Stop Co-Founder and McLennan County Veteran Service Officer, Steve Hernandez, said. “Since we’re not the final decision makers, we’re just encouraging everyone to file, to file whatever they feel, whatever illness they’ve experienced, that they should just file and see how the VA makes that determination.”

Hernandez has served at Veterans One Stop for over a decade and said the implementation of the PACT Act was a long time coming for Veterans as he has seen many die from unexplained cancers or tumors.

“This has really helped in identifying the fact that the government is indeed trying to help with those unexplained illnesses, those diseases, all these health related conditions that are popping up due to service and due to hazardous exposure,” he said.

Even though he said the PACT Act is definitely a step in the right direction for Veteran care, including adding new presumptive conditions for burn pits, toxic exposures, Agent Orange and radiation as well as requiring toxic exposure screenings and improving research and treatment, Hernandez also said the law does come with some drawbacks.

“The negative side is, unfortunately, the way it’s been written, it unfortunately seems more to be helping Veterans who are already on a terminal basis or they’re already deceased or they’re on the verge of passing because of the cancers,” Hernandez said.

The law does extend eligibility for health care for Veterans who served in the Gulf War, Vietnam and post-9/11 eras. For instance, a presumptive condition of brain cancer or chronic bronchitis could allow Veterans to be eligible for benefits or care due to exposure to burn pits or toxins during service. The PACT Act also added high blood pressure as a presumptive condition from exposure to Agent Orange.

Because of the higher increase in claims the VA will receive, the hiring event welcomes non-Veterans and Veterans.

The U.S. VA Secretary, Denis McDonough, will host an opening ceremony for the event.

The hiring event begins at 10:20 a.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. The VA asks anyone interested to RSVP at usajobs.gov. However, walk-ins are not discouraged. Anyone who does RSVP will be prioritized in the application process. They are planning to hire applicants on the spot.

The Secretary also visited Fort Hood and Veterans One Stop in Bell County.

