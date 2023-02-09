Veteran Affairs secretary discusses PACT Act during visit to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Waco on Thursday to discuss the benefits of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, an effort by the Pentagon and the federal government to help veterans exposed to harmful toxins.

“If you fight for us, we’ll fight for you,” said McDonough, who added his goal is to help veterans get the benefits they need if they were exposed to toxins during their service.

“Tim White fought four combat tours in Afghanistan between 2003-2008. Tim remembers working right alongside burn pits spewing caustic black soke. ‘It was everywhere,’ he said. It wasn’t just that you can smell it, he said, ‘It would permeate you.’ Now after fighting our enemies, Tim’s been fighting respiratory disease,” said McDonough.

Officials said the PACT provides benefits for veterans who served between 1991-2021 who may have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and more.

“As a veteran myself, I’m excited about all of this that’s going on,” said veteran, Shelly Austad.

Austad said she was hired today so she can help give back to her veteran community.

She said she’s ready to assist thousands of vets with their claims so they can treat their conditions.

“We can help more veterans get through the process and get the things they deserve from being in the over desert and stuff. So, it’s exciting.”

After a veteran file a claim, the VA said it will assess if a veteran’s condition is connected to their service through a toxic exposure screening.

“Just apply, that’s the biggest thing. Put your application in, put your claim in so we can have time to put everything together,” said Austad.

Just apply, because McDonough says the VA’s mission is to serve the vets who served for us.

“We have to do our core course requirements. Those are timely access to benefits, timely access to care. We can be good at a lot of other things and if we’re bad at that – Extra credit doesn’t count if you’re failing the core course,” said McDonough.

Officials encourage vets to file a claim before August 9 of this year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.