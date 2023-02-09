Veteran Affairs secretary discusses PACT Act during visit to Waco

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Waco on Thursday to discuss the benefits of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, an effort by the Pentagon and the federal government to help veterans exposed to harmful toxins.

“If you fight for us, we’ll fight for you,” said McDonough, who added his goal is to help veterans get the benefits they need if they were exposed to toxins during their service.

“Tim White fought four combat tours in Afghanistan between 2003-2008. Tim remembers working right alongside burn pits spewing caustic black soke. ‘It was everywhere,’ he said. It wasn’t just that you can smell it, he said, ‘It would permeate you.’ Now after fighting our enemies, Tim’s been fighting respiratory disease,” said McDonough.

Officials said the PACT provides benefits for veterans who served between 1991-2021 who may have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and more.

“As a veteran myself, I’m excited about all of this that’s going on,” said veteran, Shelly Austad.

Austad said she was hired today so she can help give back to her veteran community.

She said she’s ready to assist thousands of vets with their claims so they can treat their conditions.

“We can help more veterans get through the process and get the things they deserve from being in the over desert and stuff. So, it’s exciting.”

After a veteran file a claim, the VA said it will assess if a veteran’s condition is connected to their service through a toxic exposure screening.

“Just apply, that’s the biggest thing. Put your application in, put your claim in so we can have time to put everything together,” said Austad.

Just apply, because McDonough says the VA’s mission is to serve the vets who served for us.

“We have to do our core course requirements. Those are timely access to benefits, timely access to care. We can be good at a lot of other things and if we’re bad at that – Extra credit doesn’t count if you’re failing the core course,” said McDonough.

Officials encourage vets to file a claim before August 9 of this year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

An analysis by The Associated Press found an estimated 240,000 students in 21 states whose...
The Pandemic Missing: Thousands of kids are missing from school. Where did they go?
Jasmine Lott in the studio
Veteran Affairs secretary discusses PACT Act during visit to Waco
Oklahoma and Texas
Big 12 clears Oklahoma, Texas to join SEC in 2024
Supporters of the Dean Family gathered in Temple Thursday, Feb. 9, to voice their displeasure...
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal
When Leigh Ann Villarrial arrived on scene, the car was completely flipped over, with the roof...
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident