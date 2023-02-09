Waco Balloon Co. organizing an Adopt-a-senior program for Valentine’s Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Escobar, the owner of Waco Balloon Company, is organizing an Adopt-a-Senior for Valentine’s Day program.

This is the third year of the event, and this year, Escobar has partnered with The Delaney at Lake Waco Senior Living Community.

Each $14 donation will provide a resident with a cookie from Milk Bottle Cookies and a balloon tower on Valentine’s day.

The goal is to get all 160 residents sponsored.

