Waco Balloon Co. organizing an Adopt-a-senior program for Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Escobar, the owner of Waco Balloon Company, is organizing an Adopt-a-Senior for Valentine’s Day program.
This is the third year of the event, and this year, Escobar has partnered with The Delaney at Lake Waco Senior Living Community.
Each $14 donation will provide a resident with a cookie from Milk Bottle Cookies and a balloon tower on Valentine’s day.
The goal is to get all 160 residents sponsored.
