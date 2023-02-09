Wortham Volunteer Fire Department receives $18k grant from Firehouse Subs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas volunteer fire department received a grant from Firehouse Subs in Waco Wednesday.

The Wortham Volunteer Fire Department was the recipient of an $18,325 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The volunteer department currently has 33 active members, many of whom reportedly use protective gear not in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association 1971 standards.

A crew member was recently injured during an incident due to the gear and that led to an increase in calls to do more to protect the volunteers.

Thanks to the grant, the department will be able to equip new bunker gear, including coats, pants, helmets, boots and gloves.

Proceeds from purchases made at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants provided the funding for this grant award.

