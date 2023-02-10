Colder and windy to wrap up the work week

I hope you’re ready to hop on one crazy temperature rollercoaster. A cold front blew through Central Texas Thursday evening - Bringing in clouds and strong northerly winds. Highs on Thursday warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s - But get ready for a major change today as we’ll be around 20° colder than what we saw yesterday.

Colder air began to take over our area last night. Waking up this Friday morning - We’re chilly, sitting anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s and we have cloudy skies. A few light rain showers may pass through Central Texas this morning - But little to no accumulation is expected. Any precipitation is forecast to move east before lunchtime. Winds gusting around 15 to 25 mph this morning is making it feel even colder - With wind chill values in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Make sure to grab your coats as you head out this morning. The rest of Friday will stay chilly, windy, with a little more sun shining by the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Gusty north/northwest winds, around 20 to 35 mph can be expected and will make things feel much colder out throughout the day. It will definitely feel more like winter as we close out the work week.

Super Bowl Weekend is looking cool but pleasant for Central Texas. Morning temperatures for the weekend will be around freezing. Breezy north winds will be with the area Saturday morning, which will leave us with feels like temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s! Afternoons will be cooler than normal with highs warming into the low to mid 50s for Saturday with northerly winds and upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday with southerly winds. Lots of sunshine is expected on Saturday with increasing clouds expected for Sunday.

We continue on the weather rollercoaster for next week. We have two storm systems we’re watching - But only one system looks to bring rain and the other only cold air! The 1st system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. It’ll be a Pacific cold front and low pressure system moving in from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited. Forecast models bring in 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain Monday into midday Tuesday.

A few scattered showers Monday afternoon will turn to widespread rain overnight into Tuesday morning as the cold front slides in. Rain looks to end from west to east throughout Tuesday morning and we could even see some sunshine returning for Valentine’s Day afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 60s on Monday - But soar to around 70° for Tuesday afternoon. Quiet and warm weather in store for the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s and strong west winds.

Another cold front is set to slide in on Thursday and will send our temperatures plunging back into the 50s for Thursday and stay that way into the following weekend. At the moment, this front looks to move through our area dry and only bring back some gusty northerly winds. Morning lows likely dip close to or below freezing late next week too!

