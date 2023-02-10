Ex-Clifton police officer charged with deadly conduct, endangering a child

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Clifton Police Officer Vincent Megason was taken into custody on warrants charging deadly conduct and endangering a child, said Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton.

Police obtained the arrest warrants on Feb. 9, and the new charges are not related to a previous case involving Megason, Blanton said.

Megason was taken into custody without incident at his residence at 7:45 p.m. the same day the warrants were issued.

The former police officer was reportedly denied bond.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

