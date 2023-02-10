Good News Friday: February 10, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison High School Eagles are heading to the Regional competition. They achieved this after doing very well in the District-10 5A Championship. Emmanuel Ramos was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler with 33 wins, only 3 losses and 24 pins. Good luck guys!

The Lake Belton Broncos Football team is celebrating a state championship of sorts. The team was announced the winners of the Texas 5A winner of National High School Academic Excellence Award. To be named a finalist, teams have to maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout the season.

KISD says congratulations to the Topcats Dancers from Chaparral High School. The first line won 1st place Jazz and Novelty in their division and earned Platinum sweepstakes! Congrats to Loranna for being a “turns” finalist and Jena for being selected for the Anita Jefferson Conley award!

KISD wants to shout out, Debbi Barkely, for being recognized as the Best Assistance Principal in Region 12. Fellow staff members cheered and sang “For she’s a jolly good fellow” as they gave her the news. The 31 year education veteran began her career as a 4th grade teacher at West Ward Elementary school in 1991.

Temple ISD is congratulating its high school athletes who are taking their talents to the next level. These athletes have signed with University of Houston, Tarleton State University and Sul Ross State University! Go get ‘em Wildcats!

And lastly, Congratulations to Praiyer Jones! This week he signed with the University of Louisiana - Lafayette! Ally Kadlubar says welcome to her home state of Louisiana.

