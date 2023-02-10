‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340.

But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected.

McNair’s car was completely flipped over, with the roof caved in, windshield shattered, and windows blown out, and McNair was still inside.

“When I walked up I wasn’t prepared for what I saw,” Villarrial, McNair’s girlfriend, told KWTX. “She was wedged in the car so deep. And the sunroof glass was knocked out, and when I saw her I thought, ‘there’s no way they’re gonna be able to get her out of here.’”

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with Emergency Medical Services, were eventually able to pull McNair out, assessing that she had no major injuries.

But as for the cause of the wreck, Villarrial and McNair say the potholes on Highway 6 are to blame.

“It was the potholes that caused the accident, that caused her vehicle to go out of control and roll in the ditch several times,” Villarrial said.

According to TXDOT, the pothole issues are something crews are actively working to fix.

“Right now we have a lane closure on State Highway 6, outside of 340, for just that: for repairing potholes as we’re seeing them,” Jake Smith, the public information officer for TXDOT, told KWTX.

But Villarrial says there were no signs to caution drivers of the uneven road.

“We noticed that the cones and barrels were not put up until after the accident,” Villarrial said. “There were no signs to caution the drivers. So that’s… very unfortunate.”

As for next steps, Villarrial says McNair is on the road to recovery as she heals both physically and mentally from the accident.

She also urges folks to report the potholes that they see into TXDOT, which can be done here, so others can avoid what happened to her girlfriend.

