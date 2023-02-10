‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident

Leigh Ann Villarrial tells KWTX the potholes on Highway 6 were ‘so deep’ that they caused her girlfriend’s vehicle to roll into a ditch several times
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340.

But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected.

McNair’s car was completely flipped over, with the roof caved in, windshield shattered, and windows blown out, and McNair was still inside.

“When I walked up I wasn’t prepared for what I saw,” Villarrial, McNair’s girlfriend, told KWTX. “She was wedged in the car so deep. And the sunroof glass was knocked out, and when I saw her I thought, ‘there’s no way they’re gonna be able to get her out of here.’”

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with Emergency Medical Services, were eventually able to pull McNair out, assessing that she had no major injuries.

But as for the cause of the wreck, Villarrial and McNair say the potholes on Highway 6 are to blame.

“It was the potholes that caused the accident, that caused her vehicle to go out of control and roll in the ditch several times,” Villarrial said.

According to TXDOT, the pothole issues are something crews are actively working to fix.

“Right now we have a lane closure on State Highway 6, outside of 340, for just that: for repairing potholes as we’re seeing them,” Jake Smith, the public information officer for TXDOT, told KWTX.

But Villarrial says there were no signs to caution drivers of the uneven road.

“We noticed that the cones and barrels were not put up until after the accident,” Villarrial said. “There were no signs to caution the drivers. So that’s… very unfortunate.”

As for next steps, Villarrial says McNair is on the road to recovery as she heals both physically and mentally from the accident.

She also urges folks to report the potholes that they see into TXDOT, which can be done here, so others can avoid what happened to her girlfriend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

An analysis by The Associated Press found an estimated 240,000 students in 21 states whose...
The Pandemic Missing: Thousands of kids are missing from school. Where did they go?
Jasmine Lott in the studio
Veteran Affairs secretary discusses PACT Act during visit to Waco
Oklahoma and Texas
Big 12 clears Oklahoma, Texas to join SEC in 2024
Supporters of the Dean Family gathered in Temple Thursday, Feb. 9, to voice their displeasure...
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal