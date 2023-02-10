Mexia Starbucks employee receives long-awaited ‘Coffee Master’ black apron

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - After three years of waiting for the relaunch of the Starbucks Coffee Academy, a Mexia Starbucks employee went through an extensive program to become a Starbucks Coffee Master, receiving the coveted ‘black apron.’

“Now that things are getting back to normal, they finally relaunched the program, and I said, ‘I better be first,’” Alecia Rhoades, Mexia Starbucks Shift Supervisor, said. “I’ve been waiting for so long for my apron and to take this course. I’m so excited.”

Rhoades started her career in coffee four years ago as a Starbucks barista in Waco. After six months of working there, she knew she wanted to do the Starbucks Coffee Master Program.

During that time, Starbucks started a process to revamp the program, and then the pandemic struck, putting a standstill on the program, according to Rhoades. After things started to reopen and restrictions started to be lifted, they relaunched the program.

She said the academy was very time consuming and intense with three different levels of courses, studying and taking tests. Rhoades said Level 100 consisted of where the coffee comes from; Level 200 taught her roasting styles, transports and packaging; then, Level 300 taught her all about brewing to make the perfect cup of coffee.

“It goes so in depth into each of our core coffees and learning, literally, about how every different aspect of the brewing changes the flavor within the coffee and can make it really good or can make it really bad,” she said. “Knowing that not only helps me serve my customers the best cup of coffee, but, when I’m brewing for myself and my mom at home, it gives us the perfect cup of coffee every single time.”

Now, she makes the perfect cup of coffee for every customer wearing the black coffee master apron, which symbolizes that she completed the dedicated process.

“The black apron is actually pretty much a reward for completing the Coffee Master program,” she said.

She also received pins that she wears on her apron for completing each level of the course.

To celebrate her accomplishment, the local Starbucks hosts a coffee tasting for the community.

“We do a nice grand coffee tasting with the public, so we get to display the knowledge that we’ve learned and it’s kind of a celebration for us for completing the program,” Rhoades said. “That’s when we get awarded our apron and we get our pins.”

One coffee tasting she shared was the Starbucks blend, Caffe Verona. She said the dark, chocolate undertones of the coffee pair with the cholate of the red velvet loaf. Rhoades said she has helped many customers with coffee tastings in deciding which blend they like and what to pair it with.

She has also started a hopeful trend at the small town of Mexia’s Starbucks.

“My goal is to have this entire store full of black aprons,” she said. “I want us to be, like, the only store in Central Texas that has all black aprons, showing that we are a notch above everybody else, and there’s a reason to come out to Mexia.”

Rhoades hopes other Central Texas Starbucks employees will partake in the Starbucks Coffee Academy experience.

