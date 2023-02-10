Big 12 clears Oklahoma, Texas to join SEC in 2024

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 agreed to terms with the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin to leave the conference after the 2023-24 athletic year. That is one year earlier than originally announced, subject to final approval from the OU and UT governing Boards.

The schools will owe the conference $100 million for leaving early.

”As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark.

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

”Finding a satisfactory resolution to this matter that is fair to all parties, and best positions the Big 12 moving forward has been a top priority,” commented Texas Tech University President and Big 12 Conference Board of Directors Chairman Lawrence Schovanec.

“This agreement would not have occurred without the collaboration of the presidents and chancellors of all 10 Big 12 universities, and our tremendous partners at ESPN and FOX. I am very grateful for everyone’s efforts to make today’s announcement possible.”

”We have always been committed to fulfilling our contractual obligations to the Big 12. The collegiate athletics landscape has continued to evolve rapidly and working together to accelerate our exit produced benefits for all parties,” said Jay Hartzell, UT President.

On July 1, 2023, the Big 12 welcomes new members BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston to the Conference, and will compete as a 14-team league for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

