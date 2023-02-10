Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls

Nevaeh and Heaven
Nevaeh and Heaven(Photo used with permission from Connie Ransom)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson.

KWTX has independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler.

Deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check in the 1800 block of NW 3360 in the Brushie Prairie community after a woman called to report she had a disagreement with her husband that morning and left the home with her own children.

The husband, Thompson, remained at the home with his own twin daughters. The woman told deputies she returned to the home later in the day to check up on Thompson and his twins, and called 911 for help after she heard a gunshot.

An investigation revealed Thompson was armed with a handgun and “had made statements of potential violence towards the family and police if anyone tried to take his children.”

Deputies at the scene also spoke with Thompson’s mother, who had just exited the home after speaking with her son and her two granddaughters. Within minutes of Thompson’s mother exiting the home, deputies heard two gunshots from inside the residence.

The sheriff’s office immediately escalated the call into a hostage situation and called in SWAT, crisis negotiators, and medical personnel.

After numerous attempts to contact Thompson, SWAT deployed a tactical robot and located the bodies of Thompson and the twins.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the murder suicide.

