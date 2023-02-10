U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen

Trinity D'Paul Moses
Trinity D'Paul Moses(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022.

At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Road and 38th Street to investigate a disturbance. 

The officers were told by the dispatcher that a caller had seen a woman fall from a car and that a man started assaulting the woman and attempted to force the victim inside the car.  When the witness stopped to help, the suspect fled.

Officers learned the suspect, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, had gone to the victim’s residence, grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Moses, then grabbed the victim’s cellphone and threw it out the window of his vehicle. Police said the victim jumped out of the moving car because she didn’t not know where the suspect was taking her to. 

As the victim was attempting to flag cars down for help, the suspect turned back, got out of the car, grabbed her and attempted to pull her back inside the car. 

When the witness stopped to help, Moses picked up the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene, police said.

On February 1, 2023, a complaint was issued by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging Moses with aggravated kidnapping and theft from a person. 

On February 3, 2023, the U.S. Marshals located Moses in the 800 block of York Avenue.  He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City jail.

Online jail records show Moses is now being held at the Bell County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $65,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
Mexia resident becomes Starbucks Coffee Master
Mexia Starbucks employee receives long-awaited ‘Coffee Master’ black apron
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: February 10, 2023
fastcast windmill farm barn
Jillian's Friday Fastcast